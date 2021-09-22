Customs arrests 5 smugglers, recovers N116m contraband in Lagos, Ogun

ducting series of covert operations on criminal hideouts in Lagos and Ogun states in the last ten days.

The service explained that more than N116 million worth of contraband smuggledintoNigeria through unapproved routes in Ogun State were also seized during the operation. Items seized include bags of rice, vegetable oil, used tyres, second hand clothing, frozen poultry products among others.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the zone, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, while conducting media men round customs warehouse in ducting series of covert operations on criminal hideouts in Lagos and Ogun states in the last ten days.

The service explained that more than N116 million worth of contraband smuggledintoNigeria through unapproved routes in Ogun State were also seized during the operation. Items seized include bags of rice, vegetable oil, used tyres, second hand clothing, frozen poultry products among others. The Customs Area Controller in charge of the zone, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, while conducting media men round customs warehouse in

Ikeja, vowed to evoke the rules of engagement governing the use of firearms over the continuous harassment and killings of customs officers by suspected smugglers.

He noted that customs officers could no longer fold their hands and watch while their colleagues are being slaughtered like goats by criminals who ambush them while on duty.

He said: “Barely 24 hours when I assumed duty as the controller of FOU Zone A, I was greeted by the news of the killing of an officer at Owode- Idiroko by suspected smugglers. I have met with traditional rules in the area over the killing. As if that was not enough, two of my men were also machete by smugglers. The good thing is that they are responding to treatment in the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...