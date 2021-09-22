News

Customs arrests 5 smugglers, recovers N116m contraband in Lagos, Ogun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

ducting series of covert operations on criminal hideouts in Lagos and Ogun states in the last ten days.

 

The service explained that more than N116 million worth of contraband smuggledintoNigeria through unapproved routes in Ogun State were also seized during the operation. Items seized include bags of rice, vegetable oil, used tyres, second hand clothing, frozen poultry products among others.

 

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the zone, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, while conducting media men round customs warehouse in  ducting series of covert operations on criminal hideouts in Lagos and Ogun states in the last ten days.

 

The service explained that more than N116 million worth of contraband smuggledintoNigeria through unapproved routes in Ogun State were also seized during the operation. Items seized include bags of rice, vegetable oil, used tyres, second hand clothing, frozen poultry products among others. The Customs Area Controller in charge of the zone, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, while conducting media men round customs warehouse in

Ikeja, vowed to evoke the rules of engagement governing the use of firearms over the continuous harassment and killings of customs officers by suspected smugglers.

 

He noted that customs officers could no longer fold their hands and watch while their colleagues are being slaughtered like goats by criminals who ambush them while on duty.

 

He said: “Barely 24 hours when I assumed duty as the controller of FOU Zone A, I was greeted by the news of the killing of an officer at Owode- Idiroko by suspected smugglers. I have met with traditional rules in the area over the killing. As if that was not enough, two of my men were also machete by smugglers. The good thing is that they are responding to treatment in the hospital.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

  Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.   Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]
News Top Stories

Reps indict NDDC mgt, says Ojougbo not qualified to head projects

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on NDDC has indicted the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Apart from recommending that the EFCC investigate further, the committee also asked the IMC be made to refund the money used in travelling abroad to attend a graduation ceremony. These were part of the […]
News

NUC grants Atiba varsity full operational license

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Atiba University (AU), Oyo, Oyo State has been granted full operational license by the National Universities Commission (NUC). This was communicated to the Registrar of the AU in a letter dated April 8 and signed by Mrs. Lydia T. Imoroa, the director, Inspection and Monitoring, for the Executive Secretary of the NUC. According the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica