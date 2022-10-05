Metro & Crime

Customs arrests 5 smugglers, seizes military camouflage bags, gun, others

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has arrested five smugglers in connection with 10 pieces of military camouflage bags, one unit of pump action rifle, two units of locally made guns, 35 live cartridges and other contraband valued at N622.4 million.

Other seizures are 121,550 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 68 cartons of frozen poultry, 37 crates of eggs used to conceal rice, 150 kg parcels of Indian hemp and six units of used cars (Tokunbo).

The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu said in Lagos on Wednesday that in an effort to prevent losses, N107.8 million was recovered for the government in September.

He explained that the chief among the September seizures was a massive discovery of bales of 1,955 bales of used clothing in an abandoned building around the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

He added: “The month of September was one that the Zone A Federal Operations Unit of Nigeria Customs Service sustained an onslaught on smugglers and their collaborators. September marked the end of the third quarter leading us closer to the end of the year when smugglers show more desperation.”

 

