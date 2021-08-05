News

Customs arrests suspects over N22.3bn pangolin scales, elephant tusks

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested three smugglers in connection with different kilogrammes of pangolin scales and elephant tusks valued at N22.3 billion in Lagos. The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), said in Lagos yesterday that the 17,137.44 kilogrammes of pangolin scales were packed in 196 sacks, adding that 870.44 kilogrammes of elephant tusks and 4.60 kilogrammes of pangolin claws were evacuated at a location on eastern side of Ijeoma Street, Lekki, Lagos State after proper examination.

He added that the NCS’s extensive collaboration yielded credible intelligence that triggered swift and comprehensive actions by the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Headquarters Strike force. Ali added that the seizure was in line with Section 63 “e” and “g” of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap 45 LFN 2004 as amended, adding that it falls under export prohibition schedule VI of the extant Common External Tariff (CET), which prohibits their exportation.

He noted: “Nigeria is a signatory to CITES convention hence cannot be used as a transit hub. “This feast is a testimony of what sincere collaboration between nations can achieve for our world and individual nations in particular. “Already, three suspects who are non-nationals have been arrested. They are Mr. Traore Djakonba, Mr. Isiak Musa and Mr. Mohammed Bereta. “The kingpin, Mr. Berete Morybinet, is on the run thinking he can evade the long arm of the law. Security agencies at all entry and exit points are on red alert to track and arrest to face justice. “He is, therefore, advised in his interest to surrender himself to the NCS.” However, he said the suspects arrested would soon have their date in court as NCS will leave no stone upturned to bring them to justice.

The Comptroller General said the service would extend same treatment to any person or organisation remotely connected to this or any illegal wildlife trade.

