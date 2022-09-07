Customs arrests10 smugglers, seizes 20 drums of explosive chemical

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos, has intercepted 20 drums of Calcium Carbide smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries. The chemical is used in making bombs and other explosive devices.

The service also seized 40-feet container laden with vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice, falsely declared as used vehicles as well as other contraband valued at N579.4million. The service noted that 10 smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizures made within August 2022 at Idi-Roko, Oyo Axis, Seme Road, Ijebu-Ode Road and the ports corridors.

The anti-smuggling unit also in its efforts to prevent loss of government revenue to duty underpayments, undervaluation of imported items and wrong Harmonised System (HS) code classification recovered a total of N46.3million within one month.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu explained that the seizures were the reflection of the NCS commitment to duty and non-compromise in the discharge of its functions; aimed at protecting the nation’s economy and preventing importation of prohibited and harmful products.

He explained that the 10 people arrested in connection with some of the seized goods were at various stages of investigation and prosecution, saying that they would face the full wrath of the law. Ejibunu said: “20 drums of Calcium Carbide were seized in Ogun State. It is instructive to emphasise that such importation raises concerns of national security.

This is because it is a chemical used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and could cause danger to life and property.

“Allowing things like this chemical into the society uncontrollably, could create serious security challenge for the country because carbide is highly flam memmable, reactive and can cause explosion hazards when mixed with other chemicals and exposed to water or moisture. It forms flammable acetylene gas that could be used to endanger lives by lawless persons.”

The acting controller listed the seizures as including: “1 x 40feet containing flavour seasoning, falsely declared as auto spare parts; 1 x 40feet containing auto interior accessories, falsely declared as filters/pneumatic transmission; “1 X 40feet containing vegetable oil and foreign parboiled rice, falsely declared as used vehicles; 1 x 20feet containing 21 pallets of tiles, falsely declared as PVC floor tiles/floor bricks; 1 x 20feet containing Padi Bitters, falsely declared as olive nuts; 1 x 20feet containing unprocessed wood, falsely declared as aluminum ingots and 1 x 20feet containing bales of used clothes and shoes, with a used fake seal.

“20 drums of Carbide without an End User Certificate(EUC); 5,593 (50kg) bags of foreign parboiled rice – equivalent to nine trailers truck load; 56,725 litres of premium motor spirit; 375 bales of used clothes; 242 parcels of Indian Hemp; 41 pieces of military camouflage bags; 11 used imported cars (Tokunbo) and 29 motorcycles.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...