Customs auctions seized vehicles in Katsina

Despite suspension of the e-aution by the Customs high command, the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday auctioned hundreds of intercepted vehicles used for smuggling in the state.

 

The Acting Controller of NCS in Katsina, Alhaji Dalha Wada-Chedi, while briefing newsmen in Katsina said the decision was in compliance with the order of the Controller General (CG), Col. Hamid Ali (rtd). He explained that the CG has ordered the auction of the abandoned intercepted vehicles to those interested to use them as scraps.

 

There is no indication at press time that the CGC has given a similar directive for the auction of the thousands of vehicles seized in the Southern part of the country.

 

Such vehicles have been rotting away in the Customs warehouses, consequent upon the failure of the e-auction scheme. Wada-Chedi added that this was not the first time the NCS would auction such vehicles.

 

“The auction exercise was done through the use of our rules and regulations the beneficiaries would have to pick the vehicles. “The aim of doing this is to provide the steel companies with the raw materials, reduce smuggling, decongest their premises and provide job opportunities,“ he said.

 

Mr. Chukwube Ofoma, a beneficiary, disclosed that he made payment to the Federal government’s account for the vehicles, saying it was a good development.

 

Alhaji Garba Sheka, another beneficiary, praised the Federal government for giving them the opportunity to buy the scraps, saying that “it will boost our business and also assist in providing job opportunities.

 

