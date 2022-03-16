Business

Customs bans middlemen over extortion, complaints

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has banned camp boys and girls from its premises. Camp boys are those engaged by some Customs officers as middlemen to extort clearing agents, collecting bribes and indulging in other corrupt practices at Lagos ports. Worried by their illegal activities, a memo signed by the command’s Staff Officer, A. A Kabir, warned all Customs officers to stop sending camp boys/girls on errands or risk arrest. The memo states: “It has been observed that the activi-ties of unemployed individuals around AC’s (camp boys/girls) have become too rampant and excessive, thereby hindering trade facilitation with genuine Customs licensed agents. Deputy Controller, Terminal, has directed that all officers/ men should be reminded that HQ circular No NCS/ENF/ ABJ/007/S.3, banning/prohibiting the use of camp boys/ girls is still in force. To this effect, no camp boys/girls or any unauthorised person should be seen sitting, writing, loitering around Customs hall.

“Henceforth, any officer and men that have any message should do so without necessarily keeping camp boys/ girls. Violators will be arrested and handed over to Customs Police for disciplinary action.” It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Customs & Other Related Agencies of Government (CORAG) of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders, Nigeria (AREFFN), Dr. Alex Nwokedi, had said that the engagement of camp boys was more rampant with the officers of the NCS.

He alleged that Customs used them as informants and spies despite the presence of a department in the service saddled with such responsibility. Also, Nwokedi explained that the camp boys were everywhere in the port environment, even at the offices of NCS, alleging that most of them were giving false information on import or export consignments at the ports to to NCS officials, thereby causing unnecessary delays of cargo clearance.

He noted: “The camp boys are there within the Customs circle. For now, it is only the Customs that use those camp boys, going by the activities of other departments like the State Security Service (SSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and others. For now, they conduct their examination by themselves.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

Equities record midweek decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, returned negative as bears regained grip following sell-off. The local bourse recorded 19 gainers against 17 losers. But, the All-Share Index dipped 4.69 basis points or 0.01 per cent to close at 39,545,67 index points as against 39,550.36 recorded the previous day, while […]
Business

Renault nets $1bn in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Renault Group said on Friday that it returned to profitability in 2021, beating expectations and reversing out of two straight years of losses aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent chip supply issues weighing on the auto industry.   The automaker reported a group share of net profit of 888 million euros ($1.0 billion), beating […]
Business

Heritage Bank partners transport workers on insurance scheme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Heritage Bank, in partnership with the Road Transport Employee’s Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has launched the Travelers’ Accident Insurance Scheme (TAIS) to assist road accident victims across the country.   The scheme, according to the bank, aims to address deaths associated with inability of travelers involved in accident to offset hospital bills. Speaking at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica