Customs begins full automation of operations

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…say, all imports to pass through scanning process

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has commenced full automation of its operations, saying forthwith, all containerised imports entering the country will be scanned as it has secured X-ray and installed machines across the ports in the country and approved border stations.

Making this disclosure in Lagos yesterday during a sensitisation programme with stakeholders on Customs Non- Intrusive Inspection (NII) Standard Operating Procedure, Saidu Galadima, Assistant Comptroller- General of Customs in charge of ICT/modernisation, said that the trend in the world today is automation of Customs operations and the Nigeria Customs Service wants to on among the countries that have embraced modernization. Saidu disclosed that the ongoing full automation of customs would enhance international trade and support government drive for improved revenue collection, eliminate human contact and improve national security.

He said the project would also strengthen the service capacity for information sharing with other agencies of government and private operators. According to him, the deployment of the scanners will encourage compliance; deter non-compliance, adding that the take-off date for the deployment of the scanners will be announced by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, after she has considered the feedback from stakeholders.

“As regards to the commencement date of use of the scanning machine, the minister will announce the date after taking into consideration these feedbacks. We will take the issues raised by stakeholders to the headquarters and they will be factored in,” he said. He also said the Service will be running a pre-scanned regime as all containers coming into the country after the deployment will be scanned at arrival even before the cargo owner will start the process of cargo declaration.

 

