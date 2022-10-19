Customs’ Bill Rejection Cut short greedy intentions

The rejection of the amended Customs Excise and Management Act (CEMA) for the third time has been seen by freight forwarders as an opportunity for the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to have a say on the requirements for granting Customs licences, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports.

After raising observations on 24 clauses and the schedules in the new Customs Bill as passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari declined to assent the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) amendment bill.

The problematic clauses he identified are in sections 4(b), 7(2), 7(3), 10(1)(a), 10(1)(b), 12, 14(1)(g), 16(3), 17(4), 18(1), 18(3), 18(6)(c), 111(3), 165(5) (a), 170(1)(a), 171, 175(1)(2), 180, 181, 184, 189, 194, 279, 181.

Contention

The new bill conferred all functions and powers on NCS to manage and enforce the provisions of the Act, Customs and excise law, direct, manage and enforce provisions of the Act, collect and account for revenue from Customs duties, excise duties, other taxes, charges, fee and special assessments as may be assigned, administer trade and fiscal policies of the government as it relates to the Act.

Also, the Bill empowers Customs to promote trade facilitation in line with international conventions and agreements as it relates to Customs administration, border enforcement and regulatory activities required by law.

Anxiety

According to the National President of African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, the biggest worry for Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) and practicing freight forwarders should be the discrepancies between CEMA and the CRFFN Act with regards to Customs requirements for obtaining a licence.

Going by the council’s Act, Ogunojemite explained in Lagos that only CRFFN accredited companies should be granted Customs licences, while the new CEMA only requires a company to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Further, he observed that this issue of licensing was captured in Section 19 of CRFFN Act and 153 to 157 of CEMA. Following the President’s refusal to sign the bill, which seeks to amend the 64-year-old Customs Act, the House rescinded its earlier decision on the clauses and committed the bill to the committee for reconsideration and further legislative action. However, the House reconsidered the clauses objected to by the President and approves the correction of such clauses.

For instance, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over plenary, explained that the bill was being returned to the parliament by the president for the third time.

Wase said that the Bill was returned because of the observation made on the nature of the clauses by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, noting that the required corrections had been made on the bill by the House Committee. Reaction Nevertheless, NCS said that the review of CEMA was not intended to be anti-clearing agents or any other group but to upgrade some of the extant laws to align with current global realities.

According to the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Zone A, Lagos, Mr. Uche Ejiseme, the narrative about outright proposed CEMA review and rejection was not entirely correct. He explained: “I think I stand a better chance to inform us that there was a consensus between the committee from Customs led by the Legal adviser, comprising members of the National Assembly Committee on Customs, legal drafting experts from Ministry of Justice and representatives of the Minister of Justice, to effect some corrections in the proposed bill.

“Let it be on record that the review was intended to upgrade some of the extant laws to align with current global realities and nothing in tbe CEMA is intended to be anti clearing agents or any other group for that matter. So, it is not a case of outright rejection but a mutual agreement with the parties to effect necessary corrections to enable us has a perfect document.”

Issues

Before the rejection of the Bill, 283 clauses with grey areas were discovered. Top among the loopholes in the schedules is the creation of the Ministry of Customs with a further constitutional clause that seeks the appointment of a retired customs officer as minister.

Worried by this, the National Council of Managing Directors of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDNLCA), was forced to petition President Muhammadu Buhari about NCS Draft Bill, on the ground that the bill was in conflict with the functions of other agencies of government and would in the long run interfere adversely with the national economy and international trade.

For instance, the National President of the association, Lucky Amiwero said that if the conflicting areas in the Bill was not urgently reviewed and properly legislated, it could hamper trade facilitation and impair the nation’s import and export activities and also adversely affect the nation’s manufacturing potentials.

Loss of power

Amiwero said: “The report from the Senate on the Nigeria Customs Service Bill of 2022 do not reflect the objective of trade facilitation process, which is predicated on Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), World Customs Organisation (WCO), Kyoto Convention Harmonisation and Simplification of Customs procedures.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Customs Service is not under the Ministry of Finance in the draft Bill as indicated in paragraph 3.0 (1-5). Clause 8-(3)(a) indicates that there is a new minster of Customs to be appointed by the President. The Nigeria Customs Service Bill is designed and personalised for the management of Customs based on the removal of some power of the president and the total removal of the ministers and the overriding powers of other Federal Government agencies.”

Last line

The draft bill has unduly excluded ministers and other government agencies on policy making, regulation of the economy, imports and exports, fiscal policies and other matters, which negate the principle of global best practice on Customs administration, control and management.

