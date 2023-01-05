Customs board elevates 3 ACGs, 1,490 senior officers

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved the appointment of three Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) as well as the promotion of 1, 490 senior officers of general duty and support staff to various ranks. In a statement by Superintendent Abdullahi Maiwada, those promoted to assistant comptrollers general are Greg Itotoh, Festus Okun and Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Also, he noted that some of the newly promoted comptrollers include: the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, Musa Omale, Zanna Chiroma, Stanley Nwankwo, Ajibola Odusanya, Paul Ekpenyong, Abubakar Umar, Maureen Ajuzieogu, MO Bewaji among others. Maiwada said: “The full statistics of the board’s approval are as follows: three Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs); 64 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs) to Comptrollers of Customs (CCs); 128 Assistant Comptrollers (ACs) to Deputy Comptrollers (DCs); 89 Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSCs) to Assistant Comptrollers (ACs); 220 Superintendents of Customs (SCs) to Chief Superintendent Customs (CSCs); 107 Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs) to Superintendents of Customs (SCs); 302 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) to Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSCs); 223 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II) to Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) and 357 Inspectors of Customs (ICs) to Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II). Similarly, he explained that the Management of Nigeria Customs had earlier approved the promotion of 1, 252 men within the ranks of Inspectors and Customs assistant cadres, saying that Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), had congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers.

