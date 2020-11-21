Customs’ Border Operations makes 65 seizures worth N53m

The Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD), Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, led by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), has made 65 seizures of different contrabands worth N53 million between October and November 2020.

The new JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, stated this while briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the activities of Sector 3 in the past one .month. The seizures, according to him, include four single barrel riffles, 1,643 bags of foreign par boiled rice (above 3 trailers), 373 Jerri cans of PMS of 25 litres each, 12 Jerri cans of AGO, 32 fairly used vehicles, four bales of second hand clothing and one motorcycle, with a total duty paid value of N53 million, adding that one suspect was arrested.

He said: “We will continue to appeal to the patriotic spirit of all Nigerians, especially members of the business communities to see the exercise of JBOD as an opportunity to further create a conducive environment for local businesses to thrive in the overall interest of national security.”

