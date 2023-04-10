Customs boss felicitates Nigerians, cautions against smuggling

The Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has felicitated Nigerians, especially Christians as they celebrate Easter. Ali in an Easter message yesterday in Abuja, said the period was also a time to remind Nigerians to shun smuggling. The Customs boss said: “As we reflect on the sacrifices of Jesus Christ, let us remember that smuggling is a crime and does the nation no good. Do not smuggle and do not patronise smugglers.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Easter celebration commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. ‘The journey through Easter kicks off with a 40 day of fasting and prayer on Ash Wednesday. Within the period, people, particularly Christian faithful engage in fasting and prayer, alms giving, penance and abstinence.
Related Articles
Crisis rocks Abia LGs as ALGON chair goes into hiding
Indications have emerged that there all is not well with the Abia State Local Government system following the crisis rocking the sector. This is as the state Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Michael Nwoke was said to have in a statement issued by him from hiding, alleged threat to his […]
Soludo: Police confirm arrest of five suspects, warn against illegal assembly
AWKA The Anambra State Police Command has warned against illegal assembly and protests in the area. This was coming as some groups were said to have planned to protest against the attack by gunmen at a rally organizes by supporters of APGA gubernatorial aspirant, Prof. Charles Soludo, in Awka, the state capital and Abuja. […]
Masari officially resigns as Tinubu’s running mate
The placeholder for the position of running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari, has announced his resignation to the party. According to reports, Masari made known his intention to resign in a letter addressed to members of the APC on Sunday. The letter, which was signed […]