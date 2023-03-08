Metro & Crime

Customs bursts syndicates with fake clearing documents, valuation stamps

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has busted a two-man syndicate that forges Customs clear-ing documents. Items recovered from the suspects are fake Customs valuation stamp, fake Customs Duty Chart book on vehicles, fake Customs documents and vehicle registration documents, four computer monitors, three computer processing units, one keyboard and one printer. The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu said yesterday that the arrest of one suspect, Shuaibu Kolo with a 2007 Mercedes Benz along Ajilete-Idiroko road of Ogun State, led to the unraveling of over 600 pictures of vehicles domiciled in Benin Republic awaiting to undergo forged clearing process by the same criminal syndicate.

He noted that 18 suspects were arrested in connection with some seizures in February 2023 and were at different stages of investigation and prosecution. He said: “Sadly however, in our resolve to safeguard the national economy and prevent revenue loss, officers on legitimate duties are ambushed and attacked by suspected smugglers and their sympathisers; using guns, machetes, charms and other dangerous items; the most recent incident of these kind of assaults on officers is the one arrested using charms to attack personnel at Owoyele Igbogila road of Ogun State.

“While I discourage and call for their repentance, any act of recalcitrance would call for the full wrath of the law on any one found culpable. Notable among the wares seized in February 2023 for non-compliance with the extant Customs laws are 5,328 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 9 trailer loads), 1 x 40 feet container said to contain 512 cartons of generators (on detention for false declaration), 1 x 40 ft container containing 2,298 cartons of half gasoline engines (on detention for false declaration), 29,875 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 283 cartons of foreign frozen poultry products, 75 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 5 units of foreign-used vehicles, 1 x 40 ft container containing charcoal meant for export.

“These goods have a total duty paid value of Five Hundred and One Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Five Naira (N501,460,875).” Ejibunu added that in a bid to prevent revenue loss through under-valuation, under- payments and wrong classification, the service collected sum of N103.6million following the issuance of demand notices to defaulters.

