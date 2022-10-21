Customs can’t meet 2022 N3trn target –Ali

…says service’ll realize $176bn after automation …2,000 dismissed over sharp practices

Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, has expressed concerns that the Service may face challenges in meeting its N3.019 target for 2022. He was optimistic that the Service could realise at least $176 billion after the conclusion of the automation of its operations in a few years. Ali made the disclosures yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team in the Villa.

He told newsmen that the Service had so far collected and remitted the sum of N2.143 trillion into government’s coffers. On the challenges threatening the target, Ali said: “We were given the target of 3.019 trillion for the year 2022. And I told you that we have so far collected 2.143 trillion. So, we are working towards making sure that we get to the target.

I’ve also told you our challenges that, as a matter of fact, some of the key areas that were factored into the N3.019 trillion was the collection of the Telecommunication Tax, which up till now we have not started. “Also, the collection of the Carbonated Drinks Tax, which we started in June or July. So we did not start at the time we were supposed to start. And those figures ought to have added to the N3.019 trillion. But we’re working very assiduously to make sure that we block all that chances and see if we can, by the end of December, report to Nigerians that we have been able to make the N3.1019 trillion target.”

Ali also disclosed that the Service would make about $176 billion for the country at the completion of its automation in the next 15 years. He projected that the Customs would need $3.5 billion to fully automate its operations and limit human interactions. Responding to a question on what he had been able to do to rid the Service of corrupt officials, Ali disclosed that over 2,000 officers have been dismissed for one form of misconduct and complicity or the other since he took over as the head of the Service. On fears that his successor may dismantle his structures and reverse reforms in the Customs, Ali assured that with his efforts to deploy technology in the operation of the Service, such reversal would be difficult, assuring that his successors would only build on his achievements. Asked to explain the increase in tariff on im-ported vehicles and seizures of same on highways by his men, the Customs boss said the cost of clearing cars rose because the Service has deployed technology to determine the year and make of imported cars to avoid under-valuation. He added that imported cars are now being appropriately valued and requisite duties collected from importers.

