Customs collects N38.8bn revenue in 3 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Area 11 Command, Onne Port Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared a total revenue of N38.87 billion as revenue collected from January to March, 2021. Customs Area Controller (CAC) for Area ll Command, Onne Port, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the revenue figure was 69.4 per cent higher than the N22, 950,780,163.43 collected by the command in the corresponding period in 2020. A breakdown of the 2021 monthly collections showed N12,123,024,011.82 for January; N12,760,546,062.07 for February and N13,984,744,212.23 for March . All monthly collections for this year had so far surpassed those of the first three months of 2020 with remarkable differences which hovered at slightly above N7 billion monthly.

