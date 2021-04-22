Customs collects N38.8bn revenue in 3 months

The Area 11 Command, Onne Port Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared a total revenue of N38.87 billion as revenue collected from January to March, 2021. Customs Area Controller (CAC) for Area ll Command, Onne Port, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the revenue figure was 69.4 per cent higher than the N22, 950,780,163.43 collected by the command in the corresponding period in 2020. A breakdown of the 2021 monthly collections showed N12,123,024,011.82 for January; N12,760,546,062.07 for February and N13,984,744,212.23 for March . All monthly collections for this year had so far surpassed those of the first three months of 2020 with remarkable differences which hovered at slightly above N7 billion monthly.

Like this: Like Loading...