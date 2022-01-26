Customs command rakes in N493.75bn, arrests 20 smugglers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has said it generated N493,754,017,176.81 last year.

The Area Controller, TCIP Command, Comptroller Abdullahi Musa, also said in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Uche Ejesieme, yesterday 36,496 containers were transported from the port by barges to bonded terminals and Free Trade Zone in 2021. Musa said the command’s revenue for 2021 exceeded the Federal Government target of N350, 064, 600,000 by N143 billion.

“This figure also indicates an improvement in revenue by N107,991,549,315.00, which is 28 per cent from N385,762,467,861.35 revenue generated in 2020,” he said.

According to him, 20 people were arrested for smuggling in the port during the period under review.

The Controller said: “During the year under review, a total of 30,441 containers were transferred under the fast track, 58, 234 containers and vehicles were approved for transit from the Mother Port to Bonded Terminals

