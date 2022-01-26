News

Customs command rakes in N493.75bn, arrests 20 smugglers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has said it generated N493,754,017,176.81 last year.

 

The Area Controller, TCIP Command, Comptroller Abdullahi Musa, also said in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Uche Ejesieme, yesterday 36,496  containers were transported from the port by barges to bonded terminals and Free Trade Zone in 2021. Musa said the command’s revenue for 2021 exceeded the Federal Government target of N350, 064, 600,000 by N143 billion.

 

“This figure also indicates an improvement in revenue by N107,991,549,315.00, which is 28 per cent from N385,762,467,861.35 revenue generated in 2020,” he said.

 

According to him, 20 people were arrested for smuggling in the port during the period under review.

 

The Controller said: “During the year under review, a total of 30,441 containers were transferred under the fast track, 58, 234 containers and vehicles were approved for transit from the Mother Port to Bonded Terminals

 

News

Fighting unemployment with inbued skills

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

As unemployment bites harder, some youths have taken to rather odd jobs to keep body and soul together, UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Frank Nwankwo, a hair stylist went into apprenticeship after his National Youth Service Corps programme to learn the skill. Today, he has become a hot cake in the hair styling business with […]
News

Edo guber: I’ll complete Iguobazuwa’s agric school, says Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state that his administration will complete the College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi before the middle of next year. Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing party faithful during his re-election campaign at Iguobazuwa wards […]
News

Makinde presents N294.5bn budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday presented a budget proposal of N294,516,445,107.00 to the House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year. In the budget tagged: ‘A Budget of Growth and Opportunities’, the governor appropriated N156, 000,136,971.00 for capital expenditure representing 52.97 per cent of the appropriation. Recurrent expenditure is N138,516,308,136.00, representing 47.3 per cent […]

