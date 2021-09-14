News

Customs declares war against smugglers in Lagos, Ogun

The anti-smuggling unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal operation Unit , Zone A has vowed to take the war against smuggling to the criminals den located within Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

 

The new Controller of FOU, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, who took over the saddle of leadership of the unit on Friday, stated that all those involved in smuggling must be regarded as enemies of the nation.

 

The service lost one of its officers a Customs assistant 1 to smugglers while on duty on Saturday night at Owode area of Ogun State by suspected smugglers.

 

The controller explained that smugglers were economic saboteurs and must be treated as a criminal. Ejibunu made this known at a handing over ceremony held at the unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

 

The out-gone Controller of the unit, D/C Usman Biri Yahaya, expressed his gratitude to officers/men of the unit for their unflinching support and cooperation towards the success of his administration

