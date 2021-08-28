News

Customs denies allegation of smuggled firearms through Ogun border

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State command 1, yesterday debunked the allegation of smuggling of firearms into the country through the state land borders. The command insisted that there was no time arms and ammunition were allowed to be smuggled into the country through the state, adding that the command would never allow arms smuggling into the state.

Students in the state, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee National Association of University Students (NAUS) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), had raised an alarm over the influx of illegal firearms into the country through land borders in the state.

But, reacting to the allegations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Hammed Oloyede in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, insisted that the allegations were “baseless, unfounded, mischievous, dangerously misleading and aimed at causing distraction to our operations and security architecture in Ogun State and the Country and should therefore be disregarded”. He reiterated that, the command was committed to its “anti-smuggling duties and remained resolute to continue with our onslaught on these enemies of the state.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

You’ll be better Nigerians after your service, Buhari tells youth corps members

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that they would be better Nigerians after their one year service to the nation. The President said this Tuesday while playing host to corps members who visited him for Eid-el-Kabir homage at his country home in Daura, Katsina State. In a release […]
News

Buratai: Dialogue not military option best for tackling banditry

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chief of Army Staff (CAOS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday said dialogue is not a military option for tackling banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes currently bedevilling the North-west region. He described the peace accord between the North-west governors and the marauding bandits as purely political and administrative decision. Buratai disclosed this […]
News Top Stories

Nigerians pay N1.23 extra on petrol as admin charge

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

PPPRA rakes in N1.845bn from hike   Marketers petition Osinbajo     Nigerians now pay N1.23 extra on every litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol as administrative  charge.   The admin charge was N0.10 per litre before the hike. Producers of petroleum products, particularly lubricants, who gave this hint in petition […]

