Customs denies allegation of smuggled firearms through Ogun border

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State command 1, yesterday debunked the allegation of smuggling of firearms into the country through the state land borders. The command insisted that there was no time arms and ammunition were allowed to be smuggled into the country through the state, adding that the command would never allow arms smuggling into the state.

Students in the state, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee National Association of University Students (NAUS) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), had raised an alarm over the influx of illegal firearms into the country through land borders in the state.

But, reacting to the allegations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Hammed Oloyede in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, insisted that the allegations were “baseless, unfounded, mischievous, dangerously misleading and aimed at causing distraction to our operations and security architecture in Ogun State and the Country and should therefore be disregarded”. He reiterated that, the command was committed to its “anti-smuggling duties and remained resolute to continue with our onslaught on these enemies of the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...