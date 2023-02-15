Customs deploys special tools for manuafctuers’ bulk cargoes

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has given a special consideration to manufacturing firms, whose raw materials are frequently imported in bulk to enjoy the Fast Track 2.0. The service noted that manufacturing firms needed a window that guarantees expedited clearance of goods from the ports. It added that the new version of fast track regime was conceptualised, designed and deployed for manufacturers, who have shown high level of compliance in their trade dealings with Customs. FastTrack 2.0 is one of the digital tools the NCS has deployed with a view to creating better opportunities for compliant traders to have quick access into and out of the port premises, while ensuring that other procedures attendant upon release of their consignment are carried out, without delaying their goods at the ports. It was designed to enable the clearing of cargoes from the nation’s ports within 24 hours. The Customs Comptroller- General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), explained that it would no longer be necessary for Nigerian importers to route their cargoes through Cotonou, Benin Repub-lic, as NCS has launched Fast Track 2.0 (FT 2.0) programme. He explained that with the commencement of the Lekki Deep seaport and the Fast Track 2.0, clearing delay, which used to make Nigerian ports unattractive, was now a thing of the past. Ali added: “With the launching of this FT 2.0, now we have a deep seaport you cannot tell us that the ship that is carrying your load cannot pass through Nigeria. That has been taken care of. Secondly now we have FT 2.0. We now have all we need to clear our goods within 24hours.” He noted that the scanners at the ports would greatly enhance service delivery by Customs officers and that only containers that were queried would need further investigations. Ali said that his team had put in place various innovations to facilitate trade and make Nigerian ports very attractive to both Nigerian traders and for other countries in the sub-region. The comptroller general explained further that with the successes recorded with the manufacturing sector, NCS decided to expand its scope to accommodate not just manufacturers importing homogenous raw materials in large quantities but to other compliant traders across all sectors of the economy. Ali added that the new version would encourage traders to play by the rules, noting that it was significant as it promises huge rewards, especially in the areas of drastic cost reductions associated with cargo handling and demurrage at the ports. In the past half-year, he said that his team held sensitisation programmes in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano in order to intimate traders and other importers with the latest version. Ali noted that FT 2.0 was a precursor to the introduction of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) scheme which guarantees more benefits for compliant traders. It would be recalled that despite its demerits of allowing certain trade malpractices, more multinational companies had enjoyed the fast track cargo clearance system in the past as the system allowed companies to take their imported goods from the seaports to their warehouses without Customs check. Customs officers are later dispatched to such warehouses to do the inspection and raise debit notes for tariffs considered appropriate. Because of the lapses in the port, the system allowed importation of banned goods and drugs. For instance, in October 2016, 200 parcels of cocaine were found by Customs officials inside the containers of one of such multinational companies, which imported building materials through the Tin Can Port in Lagos. On assumption of office, Ali had questioned the fast track system and stopped it. The system however, was reinstated to ease release of cargoes from the ever-congested seaports.
