Customs dismisses Asst Comptroller-General, promotes 2,634 officers

The board of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has approved disciplinary action against two senior officers for acts of serious misconduct. While Assistant Comptroller- General (ACG) Aminu Dahiru, was dismissed for acts of serious misconduct, ACG Bashir Abubakar, was compulsorily retired for acts of negligence.

The Service Board (NCSB) at its 52nd regular meeting, approved the appointment of five Assistant Comptrollers- General of Customs, promotion of 2,634 officers, the service confirmed yesterday in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Joseph Atta.

The new Assistant Comptrollers-General of Customs were ACG Mohammed Boyi – Training and Coordination, ACG Adewale Adeniyi – Commandant C&SC Gwagwalada; ACG Jack Ajoku – Strategic Research and Policy, ACG Olakunle Oyeleke – Doctrine, Development and Administration and ACG Emmanuel Edorhe – Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘C’. The breakdown of the 2,634 officers, whose promotion took effect from 1st January, 2019 as effective date include Deputy Comptrollers to Comptrollers of Customs (37) Assistant Comptrollers of Customs to Deputy Comptrollers (110), Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptrollers (138) Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs (93), Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs (93).

In Assistant Superintendent of Customs Category I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs were 1224, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I were 475, Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II were 464 officers. 205 out of the 2,634 were support staff who also enjoyed promotion to various ranks. The statement quoted the Minister as describing the NCS as “Making Progress” and expressed the hope that the coming of the e-Customs would help improve NCS operations.

