Customs duties, tariffs delaying cargo clearing

Increase in Customs’ duties, tariffs and scarcity of foreign exchange have affected importers from clearing their cargoes at the nation’s seaports since the beginning of September, 2022.

It is feared that the development may extend to November and December, when there is usually rush for importation of goods. In the ember months, there is always high regular clearing of goods but the situation has considerably waned as fewer number of importers cleared their cargoes.

Agents complained that the tariff had affected the number of vehicles coming into the country ever since the introduction Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), which makes them pay more on imported used vehicles. The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult Limited, Mr Jayeola Ogamode, noted that the introduction of VIN had made a lot of people consider bringing in vehicles through neighbouring ports and unapproved routes. He noted that the implementation of the policy had led to as-tronomical increases in tariff of used vehicles by as high as 200 per cent.

Also, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, said that some uncleared cargoes were at the port but the rate of clearing them was slow. He declared that the increment had a negative impact on clearing activities. However, the Comptroller said that the increment in the Customs exchange rate had led to an increase in the service’s revenue in Apapa port.

He noted that the increase in the exchange rate was an additional overhead cost for importers. Yusuf stressed that the hustle and bustle in clearing activities during the ember months were lacking this year, noting that importers were hit by a cash crunch as they could not even procure loans from the banks to clear their goods. He said: “The increase in the exchange rate has become another overhead cost for importers as it is unexpected. Prediction of the market is becoming increasingly difficult to make.

However, it depends on the market response. “If the market forces respond positively to the increase, it is fine; if it doesn’t, that’s another challenge. That is where a good businessman will sit down and make an informed analysis between the operating environment and corporate environment where he operates.

“When you look at the port, there is so much cargo but the issue is importers are finding it difficult to clear these cargoes because of lack of funds. They find it difficult to obtain loans from the banks to clear their cargoes; they are finding it difficult to get the right response from the market forces. ”Some of them have to clear part of their cargo, sell them to get money and use the amount to clear the rest of the cargo.

”This is why the cargo clearance exercise is lower now in this ember months as against other previous ember months because importers lack funds to carry out this clearing process.”

The Comptroller, however, promised that the command would likely generate a trillion naira in revenue at the end of the year despite the sluggish clearing activities at the ports. It would be recalled that in September 2022, the Customs exchange rate was jerked up from $409 to $422.3, an increment of $13.3. At the Lagos Port, which accounts for about two third of the annual revenue, generated N790.630billion between January and September 2022.

