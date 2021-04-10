News Top Stories

Customs earns N112.6bn, arrests 20 over cocaine at Tincan Port

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N112.6billion from Tincan Island Port in the first quarter of the year. Its Public Relations Officers, Tincan Island Command, Uche Ejesieme, said yesterday that the amount shows an improvement of about N21.05billion or 23 per cent when compared with the N91billion revenue earned in the first quarter of 2020. Also, the Area Comptroller of the Command, Mba Musa, explained that despite the threat to lives and livelihood posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the command had inspired their officers to continue to work hard while observing all the safety measures to achieve the best of performance through the use of technology and collaboration.

He added that the command kept its lines of communication opened, saying that concerted effort was made to ensure that the supply chain was not disrupted. Musa noted: “During the period under review, anti-smuggling activities yielded result with a spectacular seizure of cocaine weighing 43.110kilogrammes concealed in raw bulk sugar, arrest of 20 suspects in connection with the seizure and detaining of the vessel MV Spar Scorpio.

The command has handed over the case file, suspects and the vessel to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.” Musa stressed that the command had put measures in place with a view to ensuring that legitimate trades are given expeditious attention. “Accordingly, the dispute resolution committee and help desk have been re-jigged with a mandate to attend very expeditiously to all trade related disputes. we have also reinvigorated the use of inter-modal transport system (use of barges for cargo movement in line with global best practices,” he added.

