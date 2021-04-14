Customs earns N159.58bn from Lagos Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, yesterday said he generated over N159.58 billion in the first quarter of 2021 from the Lagos Port Complex. The Area Controller of the command, Ibrahim Yusuf, said in Lagos, that the amount represented 44.8 per cent increment, when compared to over N110 billion generated in the same corresponding months of January to March. He noted that the revenue was collected from duties and other charges.

The comptroller added that within two months of assuming leadership, the command made significant seizures of 23 containers of various banned items, adding that unregistered pharmaceuticals like tramadol/codeine, used clothing, foreign parboiled rice with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N773.8 million between February and March were seized in the period.

He noted that the total seizure for the first quarter stood at 28 containers of goods with DPV of N1.87 billion, saying that some of the containers were laden with rice, wheat declared as supermarket items, medical soap, baking powder, tramadol and others.

