Customs exempt President Buhari from payment of duties

…denies ministries, departments, agencies

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that only items imported by President Muhamadu Buhari, are exempted from the payment of duty or taxes. The service explained that except where waivers and, or concessions were sought and granted, ministries, departments and agencies must pay duties.

The service’s Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, a deputy comptroller said in a statement yesterday that NCS had said that except where waivers and, or concessions were sought and granted, all outstanding duties and taxes relating to such imports are expected to be paid in full, noting that this applied even in situations where these imports were executed by agents or proxies on their behalf.

He said; “The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a trend noticed in the activities of certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies with regards to their import of vehicles and other equipments. “We wish to reiterate that by law, only items imported by the President, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is exempted from the payment of duty or taxes.

The NCS is therefore by this notice sensitising MDAs, and advising them on the need to adhere strictly with import guidelines in this regard.” Bomodi added that contractors who import and supply such equipment or vehicles without payment of duties should also be aware that they would be considered liable as fraudulent importers in such circumstance. “We urge them to avail themselves of our trade facilitation tools available on and offline. This is necessary to avoid embarrassments in future, he advised.

