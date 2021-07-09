News

Customs extends private aircraft verification by 14 days

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…generates N1.004trn in six months

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that it has extended the deadline for verification of private aircraft owners by 14 days from July 7 to 20, 2021. It noted that only 58 private aircraft owners had so far complied between June 7 and July 6, 2021.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy ComptrollerJoseph Attah, listed the infractions discovered during the exercise to include breach of temporary importation agreement and non-appropriate payment of duty and taxes. However, he said that defaulters had indicated interest to pay, with some already commencing the process by making appropriate declarations. He said: “Considering the level of response and indications for more, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), has extended the verification period by 14 days – July 7 to 20, 2021.” He stressed that afterwards, there would be appropriate sanctions as contained in the Customs and Excise.

The service also explained that it generated the sum of N1.004 trillion for the 2021 half-year (January to June), beating its N713.55 billion for the corresponding period of 2020 by N290.2 billion. Also, he said that reaping from its joint border latrol and intelligence sharing with the customs administrations of Benin and Niger on cross-border crimes and criminalities, the NCS made a total of 2,333 assorted seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N4.42 billion within the period.

He listed the seizures to include arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and food items like rice, vegetable oil, among others that could have had grave consequences on national security and economy. According to him, the trillion-naira mark in six months was due to the resolute pursuit of what was right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by Covid-19. Attah described the achievement as “unprecedented” in the agency, adding that the “revenue profile continues to increase due to ongoing reforms that exploits the potentials of technology through robust automation of the processes and procedures.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Asia Today: S’Korea sees biggest rise in cases since August

Posted on Author Reporter

…as India’s death toll passes 130,000 South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 313 new cases on Wednesday, raising the country’s total to 29,311, including […]
News

Youth Commissioner bags Influencer Award

Posted on Author Ola James Warri

The Centre for Education Development and Skill Acquisition Initiative (CEDESA) has honoured the Delta State Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga with the ‘Youth Influencer Award’ for his astute youth centred technological innovations and for his relentless promotion of ICT for mind-set and values reorientation amongst the youths in the state.   While […]
News

ICPC, NHRC bosses, 135 others shortlisted for SAN rank

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Legal Practitioner Privileges Committee has shortlisted the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasonoye, his counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Anthony Ojukwu and 135 others for the prestigious rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria. According to a press release issued by […]

