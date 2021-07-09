Customs extends private aircraft verification by 14 days

…generates N1.004trn in six months

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that it has extended the deadline for verification of private aircraft owners by 14 days from July 7 to 20, 2021. It noted that only 58 private aircraft owners had so far complied between June 7 and July 6, 2021.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy ComptrollerJoseph Attah, listed the infractions discovered during the exercise to include breach of temporary importation agreement and non-appropriate payment of duty and taxes. However, he said that defaulters had indicated interest to pay, with some already commencing the process by making appropriate declarations. He said: “Considering the level of response and indications for more, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), has extended the verification period by 14 days – July 7 to 20, 2021.” He stressed that afterwards, there would be appropriate sanctions as contained in the Customs and Excise.

The service also explained that it generated the sum of N1.004 trillion for the 2021 half-year (January to June), beating its N713.55 billion for the corresponding period of 2020 by N290.2 billion. Also, he said that reaping from its joint border latrol and intelligence sharing with the customs administrations of Benin and Niger on cross-border crimes and criminalities, the NCS made a total of 2,333 assorted seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N4.42 billion within the period.

He listed the seizures to include arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and food items like rice, vegetable oil, among others that could have had grave consequences on national security and economy. According to him, the trillion-naira mark in six months was due to the resolute pursuit of what was right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by Covid-19. Attah described the achievement as “unprecedented” in the agency, adding that the “revenue profile continues to increase due to ongoing reforms that exploits the potentials of technology through robust automation of the processes and procedures.”

Like this: Like Loading...