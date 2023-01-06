Customs foils smuggling of 656,414 litres petroleum products

The battle between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and smugglers has resulted in the death of four of its officers. This is just as the service seized about 656,414 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) loaded in about 20 tankers meant for neighbouring countries as well as other smuggled items valued at N13.9 billion in the South West. According to the Acting Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, the incidents, which also led to the arrest of 176 smugglers, took place between January and December 2022.

He noted that a total number of 108 automobiles comprising trucks, tankers, cars and motorcycles were seized either as smuggled items or means of conveyance of smuggled items. “On a sad note, four of our officers namely; the late Inspectors of Customs TP Astor, and A Onwueguzie, and Assistant Inspectors of Customs, Musa, R and Bristol, lost their lives in active service while confronting smugglers last year. “While we frowned at such murderous acts, we also ensured that those behind some of the killings were arrested to face justice,” he said.

Ejibunu disclosed that the unit also recovered shortfalls in duty payments and achieved a total collection of N878.34 million as revenue for the government in 2022. The acting controller stressed that the unit secured seven convictions, adding that 14 smugglers charged to court were at various stages of investigation and prosecution, He said: “Seven suspects are in detention, two suspects were handed over to NDLEA, and one suspect was handed over to the Nigerian Police respectively, while 151 are on administrative bail. “From January 1 to December 31, 2022, we made a total seizure of smuggled items worth a duty paid value of N13.9 billion.

“Besides protecting the national economy, some of the seizures achieved protection of citizens’ health because dangerous, expired and harmful products were prevented from being smuggled into the country.” Ejibunu listed other items seized as foreign parboiled rice, vehicles, drugs, textiles, and others in the import and export prohibition lists, noting that terms of volume, rice topped the list of the seizures. He added: “We seized 93,102 X 50kg, which amounts to about 156 trailer loads of rice. Even our newly constructed warehouse had an overflow of seized rice. “Illicit drugs seized within the year under review are 2,354 kg and 4,976 parcels of cannabis sativa, 233 cartons X 225 milligrams, and 82 packs X 225 milligrams of tramadol. It is pertinent to remind us that these hard drugs fuel crime and insecurity.

“The year 2022 for Federal Operations Unit Zone A, was a period of sustained anti-smuggling onslaught, zero compromise for duty evasion and diligent facilitation of trade. “We prosecuted our core mandates without fear or favour in the six states of the South-West namely: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.” Ejibunu said that the unit also prevented loss of government revenue, being a layer of check uncovered attempts at evading duties. He noted that FOU recovered the discovered shortfalls through issuance of demand notices (DN). According to him, “we did all these at the expense of our lives placing national interest ahead of any narrow or personal gain. It is sad to note that some of our officers paid the supreme price last year when they got killed by smugglers. For us, they are the heroes of the anti-smuggling battle and they will never be forgotten.”

