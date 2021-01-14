Customs generates N118.9bn at Onne Port

The Area II Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne Port, Rivers State, generated N118,959,214,999.53 in 2020. The figure was announced yesterday by Comptroller Mohammed Auwal, Area Controller, Area II Command, at a media briefing in Onne Port. According to Auwal, this figure is N11.6 billion (N11,623,072,175.04) higher than the N107.3 billion (N107,336,142,824.29) generated by the command from January to December, 2019. Auwal also stated that the command’s enforcement and anti-smuggling personnel made a total of 37 seizures with duty paid value of N1,008,266,282.53 within the period under review.

The controller also said that the command recorded a total of 2,577,803.31 metric tonnes of cargoes with Free on Board value (FOB) of $63,497,688.03 (N24,129,121,451.4) on exports. He said the command also recorded N278.8 million under the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) in 2020. According to him, the feat was achieved by the command’s personnel in the face of several challenges that impacted shipping and port activities last year.

