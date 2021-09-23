Customs generates N16bn in six months

…seize hard drugs worth N200m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command has generated in just six months between January to August 2021 N16 billion, this is even as the Command said they seized hard drugs worth N200 million.

The interception of the hard drugs, according to the Area Command Controller, Suleiman Pai Umar, have saved millions of lives of youths who are already into drugs, which eventually lead them into serious criminal and other social vices.

The Controller said that the Command while carrying out surveillance on some medicine sales outlets, apprehended the hard drugs of over 185 cartoons of unregistered and expired drugs.

