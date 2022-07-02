Customs generates N522.4bn, arrest 21 smugglers in Apapa

Nigeria Customs Service( NCS), Apapa Command, has collected a total revenue of N522.4 billion between January and June 2022. The amount shows a significant increase of N156 billlion as against the N366.5 billion collected in the same period of 2021 fiscal year. The command also arrested 21 suspects involved in various import infractions in the command. Giving the scorecard of the command’s activities on Friday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, said that the suspects were arrested in connection with smuggling of various items to the tune of N8.3 billion as Duty Paid Value (DPV).

Malanta added that in the period under review, the command had managed to curb the smuggling of dangerous items which has resulted in the seizure of 83 containers with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8.3 billion. He highlighted the seizures to include 32 containers of processed/ unprocessed woods, five containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals, 18 containers of used clothings/ shoes, 12 containers of foreign parboiled rice, seven containers of vegetable oil, three containers of tomato paste and 1×20 feet container laden with 150 cartoons of tramadol.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...