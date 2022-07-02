News

Customs generates N522.4bn, arrest 21 smugglers in Apapa

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comments Off on Customs generates N522.4bn, arrest 21 smugglers in Apapa

Nigeria Customs Service( NCS), Apapa Command, has collected a total revenue of N522.4 billion between January and June 2022. The amount shows a significant increase of N156 billlion as against the N366.5 billion collected in the same period of 2021 fiscal year. The command also arrested 21 suspects involved in various import infractions in the command. Giving the scorecard of the command’s activities on Friday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, said that the suspects were arrested in connection with smuggling of various items to the tune of N8.3 billion as Duty Paid Value (DPV).

Malanta added that in the period under review, the command had managed to curb the smuggling of dangerous items which has resulted in the seizure of 83 containers with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8.3 billion. He highlighted the seizures to include 32 containers of processed/ unprocessed woods, five containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals, 18 containers of used clothings/ shoes, 12 containers of foreign parboiled rice, seven containers of vegetable oil, three containers of tomato paste and 1×20 feet container laden with 150 cartoons of tramadol.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inflation sustains declining trend, records 16.63% in September

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…Kogi records highest surge at 20.28% …Kwara has lowest figure at 13.70% Inflation has dropped to 16.61 per cent in September from 17.01 per cent in August in spite of the continuous rise in prices of food items, according to figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The latest drop represents […]
News

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump’s loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Barr, who had angered Trump by not supporting his incorrect claims that the November 3 election result had been tainted by widespread fraud, said he […]
News

Delta holds schools resumption sine die, relaxes churches lockdown

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Government has approved to relax the lockdown on various sectors of the state’s economy that were locked down at the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, but refused to lift the ban on total resumption of schools. This is as the state eased the protocols against mass gathering in religious houses, but […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica