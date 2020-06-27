News

Customs generates N573bn in 5 months

The Nigerian Customs Service ( NCS), on Thursday said it had generated N573 billion between January and May from total targeted revenue of N957 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CG), Col. Hameed Ali, made the disclosure at an interactive session on revenue generation with the Senate Committee on Customs. But the Senate Committee on Customs, however, raised questions over non-remittance of operation surplus every year by the service.

Hameed, represented by Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG), Human Resources, Mr. Sanusi Umar, said Customs was able to realise more than half of the targeted revenue for the year due to blockage of identified leakages. “As a result of blocking of identified areas of leakages and free flow of traffic for importers during the COVID- 19 lockdown our revenue generation increased rapidly to about N6 billion to N7 billion per day, making us to rake in N573 billion within five months which is more than half of the N957 billion targeted revenues for us in 2020. “The target given to the service in terms of revenue was N1.6 trillion but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the target was reviewed to N957 billion,” he said.

Edo guber: PDP shifts primaries to accommodate Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, shifted its governorship primary election to elect its candidate for the September 19 election in Edo State, following the planned defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the party today. The exercise was earlier scheduled for today, but the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, who […]
Oyetola extends curfew by 2 weeks

…to shut erring churches, mosques, others Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has extended curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state by another two weeks, effective from today. This followed expiration of the initial two-week relaxation directed by the governor on 5th June, 2020 as the curfew would now run from 9 […]
Insecurity: Army reorganises operations

  T he Nigerian Army has begun a “major reorganization” of its operational strategies, in a bid to deal with the worsening security challenges in the country, especially in the North, where suspected terrorists, bandits as well as kidnappers, have continued to wage a bloodletting campaign against the state.   Chief of Army Staff (COAS), […]

