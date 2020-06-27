Customs generates N573bn in 5 months

The Nigerian Customs Service ( NCS), on Thursday said it had generated N573 billion between January and May from total targeted revenue of N957 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CG), Col. Hameed Ali, made the disclosure at an interactive session on revenue generation with the Senate Committee on Customs. But the Senate Committee on Customs, however, raised questions over non-remittance of operation surplus every year by the service.

Hameed, represented by Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG), Human Resources, Mr. Sanusi Umar, said Customs was able to realise more than half of the targeted revenue for the year due to blockage of identified leakages. “As a result of blocking of identified areas of leakages and free flow of traffic for importers during the COVID- 19 lockdown our revenue generation increased rapidly to about N6 billion to N7 billion per day, making us to rake in N573 billion within five months which is more than half of the N957 billion targeted revenues for us in 2020. “The target given to the service in terms of revenue was N1.6 trillion but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the target was reviewed to N957 billion,” he said.

