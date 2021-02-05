Customs generates N6.3bn from seizures

Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) said it had generated N6.3 billion from seizure of contraband in Oyo, Osun and Ogun states. While the Oyo/Osun Customs Area Command yesterday said it intercepted over 3,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice and other seizures culminating in a revenue generation of over N4 billion for January 2021, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Ogun State Command said it generated N2,383,401,660 between January 2020 and January 2021.

Addressing journalists, at the Command Headquarters, Ikolaba, Ibadan, the Oyo/Osun Area Controller, Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir, said the seizures, which included gallons of vegetable oil, bales of second-hand clothing, used tyres and assorted Tokunbo vehicles, among others, were achieved through the efforts of the gallant and uncompromising officers of the command. He commended them for their resilience in the face of many challenges.

Abdulkadir noted that though January was a slow month, the command was able to rake in into the coffers of the Federal Government N4 billion revenue due to the expertise, meticulousness and sense of observation of his officers. He called on those bent on sabotaging the nation’s economy to have a rethink, as the command would not hesitate to track, apprehend and prosecute anyone found engaging in smuggling in accordance with the laws of the land.

He said: “While invoking sections 147 and 151 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 with the power to search the premises for ‘un-custom’ goods and power to give rewards to informants who give genuine intelligence to help improve the capabilities of the command on anti-smuggling duties, we shall further sharpen our intelligence and enforcement capabilities to fight smuggling and enforce compliance with reference to extant laws guiding our procedures and rules of engagement.”

Some of the items seized between November 2020 and January 2021 included “3,052 bags of rice with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N125 million; eight 25 litres of vegetable oil with DPV of N220,000; 60 bales of second hand clothings (Okrika) with DPV of about N16 million; 246 pieces of used tyres with DPV of about N3 million and eight units of Toyota Camry (2020 models) with DPV of about N212 million”. Meanwhile, the Comptroller of the Ogun 1 Area Command, Peter Chado Kolo, disclosed the revenue generated while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters at Idi-Iroko, Ogun State. He said the command generated N65,770,000 from auction sales of seized petroleum products within the period under review. Kolo said the command also seized 47,601 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each which were smuggled into the country.

He added that 2,322 parcels of cannabis sativa and 6,000 capsules of Tramadol were also seized. Other products seized by the command included 3,247 cartons of poultry products, six bags of Indian hemp, 4,292 kegs of petrol while 157 vehicles were confiscated. Kolo attributed the success recorded to the collaborative efforts of the command with other sister security agencies. He said: “On several occasions, our officers while performing their lawful duties come under sustained harassment and attacks from daredevil smugglers and their supporters and sympathisers who use pump action rifles, AK47 rifles, charms and other dangerous weapons.”

