Customs generates N790.6bn at Lagos port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has said it generated N790.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Area Controller Malanta Yusuf said they made145 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of more than N12.4 billion.

According to him, the seized items include unregistered medicaments such as tramadol and codeine, processed, and unprocessed wood, used clothing, ladies, men’s footwear, foreign rice, tomato paste, vegetable oil and other sundry items that fall under import, export prohibition list.

He noted that the command improved its revenue generation by 29.8 per cent from N609 billion generated in 2021.

According to him the Command also intercepted contraband such as codeine, tramadol, and unprocessed wood worth N12.4 billion in the year under review.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...