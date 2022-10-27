News

Customs generates N790.6bn at Lagos port

Posted on Author Bayo komolafe Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has said it generated N790.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Area Controller Malanta Yusuf said they made145 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of more than N12.4 billion.

According to him, the seized items include unregistered medicaments such as tramadol and codeine, processed, and unprocessed wood, used clothing, ladies, men’s footwear, foreign rice, tomato paste, vegetable oil and other sundry items that fall under import, export prohibition list.

He noted that the command improved its revenue generation by 29.8 per cent from N609 billion generated in 2021.

According to him the Command also intercepted contraband such as codeine, tramadol, and unprocessed wood worth N12.4 billion in the year under review.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan: Why we’re raising N25bn for education in Yobe

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday explained that the rationale behind the N25 billion education appeal fund by the government and people of Yobe State, was to reposition the education sector and avail the children, particularly indigent ones, the opportunity to go to school and become useful to themselves and society. Lawan, who […]
News

Enugu Assembly: Anti-open grazing bill passes first reading

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Abill seeking to ban open grazing in Enugu State presented before the state House of Assembly has passed first reading.   The Southern Governors’ Forum had a few weeks ago, during their meeting at Asaba, Delta State capital, banned open grazing of animals in the entire South and mandated the individual states to back up […]
News

Court refuses to hear Maina’s fresh bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday refused to hear a fresh motion for bail filed by ex-Chairman of the nowdefunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina. The court’s vacation judge, Justice A.R. Mohammed, declined to hear the bail motion after it was introduced by Maina’s counsel, David Iorhemba. While Iorhemba was speaking on his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica