Customs gets new spokesman

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has appointed Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, a chief superintendent as national public relations officer. The appointment was approved by the Comptroller- General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) in Abuja. He took over from Comptroller Timi Bomodi, who has since been redeployed to Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Area Command as the Customs Area Controller. Maiwada obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in education/ geography, bachelor and master degrees in mass communication from Crescent University, Abeokuta and a master degree in environmental management from Bayero University, Kano. He is an associate member of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and full member in the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).
