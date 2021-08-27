Metro & Crime

Customs hunts for 2 smugglers as court begins hearing over contraband

As Guinean translator arrived Federal High Court, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified effort to arresttwosuspected smugglers, Muyribein Bereye and Sediki Berete in connection with pangolin scales and elephant tusks. It was gathered that five persons, who were accused of trying to export N22.3 billion worth of pangolin scale and elephant tusks were remanded in custody on Thursday by a Federal Court in Lagos Three of the accused, who were present in court on Thursday were arrested in Lagos in August, 2021 by officials of theNCS. TheaccusedareTroareDjakonba, Muyribein Bereye, Mohammed Berete, Sediki Berete (Guinean nationals) and Isiaka Musa. They were arraigned before JusticeTijjaniRigimof theFederalHigh Court, Lagos on a four count charge. However, Muyribein Bereye and Sediki Berete were not in court as they were said to be on the run. But counsel to NCS told the court that effort was on-going to ensure their arrest in order to answer to charges in court. Meanwhile, all accused persons were arraigned on a four count charge bordering on collecting, loading, transporting and attempting to export N22.3 billion worth of pangolin scales and elephant tusks.

