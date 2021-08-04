Customs impound N278m worth of smuggled pharmaceutical products, others

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’, says it seized smuggled pharmaceutical products and other items, with Duty Paid Value of N278 million, last month. Controller in charge of the zone, Mr Al-Bashir Hamisu, stated this yesterday in Kaduna, while displaying the seized items to journalists. He listed the items as 371 packs and bottles of pharmaceutical products, 250 parcels of Cannabis (Indian Hemp), 727 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni, 493 bags of foreign parboiled rice and 287 cartons of foreign tea. Others are 147 bales of foreign second hand clothing, 105 cartons of foreign Eva soap, vegetable oil, sweets and candies, as well as fairly used vehicles, among others. Hamisu pledged that his unit would ensure that illegal items were not smuggled into the country, just as he solicited for the cooperation of Nigerians in checking the activities of smugglers.
