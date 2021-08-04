Metro & Crime

Customs impound N278m worth of smuggled pharmaceutical products, others

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’, says it seized smuggled pharmaceutical products and other items, with Duty Paid Value of N278 million, last month. Controller in charge of the zone, Mr Al-Bashir Hamisu, stated this yesterday in Kaduna, while displaying the seized items to journalists. He listed the items as 371 packs and bottles of pharmaceutical products, 250 parcels of Cannabis (Indian Hemp), 727 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni, 493 bags of foreign parboiled rice and 287 cartons of foreign tea. Others are 147 bales of foreign second hand clothing, 105 cartons of foreign Eva soap, vegetable oil, sweets and candies, as well as fairly used vehicles, among others. Hamisu pledged that his unit would ensure that illegal items were not smuggled into the country, just as he solicited for the cooperation of Nigerians in checking the activities of smugglers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okada ban: Govt didn’t consult us, but we’ll comply – ACOMORAN

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Members of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle/Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Niger State branch have expressed dismay at government’s decision in banning them without their consent. The association’s readiness to comply with the state government’s ban on commercial motorcycle operation was, however, quick to observe that the exercise would have been a huge […]
Metro & Crime

APC secretariat, cars razed in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Thugs yesterday torched the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, Ondo State during the End SARS protest. This happened despite the 24- hour curfew imposed on Ondo State by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.   The protest, which has been peaceful in the state since it commenced a few days ago, took a violent […]
Metro & Crime

Divers rescue five as bus plunges into river in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Divers have rescued five persons from the Akaeze-ukwu River in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi as a ‘608’-model bus plunged into it on Friday evening. The bus was said to have 38 passengers on board. Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander in Ebonyi told newsmen, in a telephone interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica