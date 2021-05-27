Business

Customs impounds 664 cartons of fake drugs

Posted on

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Comptroller General Strike Force Unit has intercepted unregistered and fake drugs imported into the country through the nation’s seaport. The Coordinator of the unit, Deputy Comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, said yesterday that the unit also recovered N426.4million as Demand Notices (DN) collected on cargoes that were under declared at the seaport. Giving the breakdown of the seizures, the coordinator explained that the items included 575 bales of second hand clothing, 1,1440 cartons of super market goods, 664 cartons of drugs without National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number, 530 cartons of foot wears and 1,600 bags of foreign parboiled rice. He added that the unit also impounded super market goods, smuggled foreign parboiled rice among others smuggled items. Shuaibu said: “Sequel to conscientious documentary checks, the ICT component of the team recovered the sum of N426.4 million from Demand notices (DN) raised with within April till yesterday. The money recovered from demand notices could have been lost to unscrupulous importers.”

