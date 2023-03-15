Customs impounds 6,743 bags of smuggled rice, generates N28m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command has intercepted 6,743 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, equivalent to 11 trailer loads. The command also said it generated a total sum of N28, 445,757 through import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles and petroleum products between January and February of this year. The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on the activities of the command in the last two months. Makinde said the command made 115 seizures during the period under review, adding that the Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the seized items is N231, 218,506.00. He also said the seizures were made at different locations such as Abeokuta, Ilaro and Ipokia/Idiroko axis of the state. Some of the seized items include 19,806 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 18 units of used-vehicles used as means of conveyance, 64 sacks and 824 wraps of Cannabis Sativa suspected to be Indian hemp. Others are 10 big pieces and 19 small pieces of artefacts, 73 bales of second-hand clothing, 900 pieces of foreign used tyres, 520 cartons of foreign poultry products, among others. Makinde said: “Relentless anti-smuggling campaign of the command has continued to improve the seizure profile. “The command is committed to facilitating legitimate trade. We value the business community and their contributions to the economy of the nation.”
