Customs impounds N373.5m containers of wood in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Controller General’s Strike Force, Team A, has intercepted four container loads of unprocessed woods valued at N373.5 million in Lagos. The unprocessed wood was about being shipped out of the country to Asia when it was intercepted by the men of the strike force. The Federal Government had in 2019, outlawed the export of unprocessed woods and allied products to protect the nation’s forest. The team has shifted its attention to identifying dangerous cargos right inside the seaports before they were cleared. Coordinator of the CGC Strike Force, Team A, Deputy Comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, while showcasing the items in Ikorodu, explained that the team in a renewed vigour, seized four containers loaded with unprocessed woods.

He said the smugglers of the woods defied extant export prohibition list. Shuaibu added that criminally-minded businessmen were riding on the determination of the government to improve on the nation’s export trade, to indulge in the illegal shipment of woods to Asia. He noted the strike force Team A would go after those behind the illegal exports and that the team would also cripple the finances of the sponsors. Shuaibu noted: “Among other seized items are 550 cartons of foot wears, 343 rolls of synthetic grass cover and 1,709 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N664.6 million. “Within the period January and June 2021, a total of 86 seizures were made and they were found to have contravened different sections of the Customs and Excise laws.”

