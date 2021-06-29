Customs inspector seeks CG’s help over unpaid salaries

An Inspector of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adashannu Babatunde Ibrahim, has urged the Customs Comptroller General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), to intervene in his withheld salaries since 2011.

He said that trouble started when he could not fill the annual emolument form as he was sick of pulmonary tuberculosis at his duty post at Kano/Jigawa Command. In his petition to the comptroller general dated June 24, 2021, Adashannu said that his children had stopped going to school since 2012 because of his challenges.

He said: “I have been subjected to untold hardship since my salaries were stopped from November 2010 till date.

“I have gone through hell going to Customs Head office, Abuja, but all to no avail. Because of this reason, I lost one of my children to sickness as I was unable to raise money for his treatment.”

The officer, with service number 40571, further explained that he was forced to complain to Public Complaint Commission in Abuja over his predicament. Adashannu added that he began his career as a Customs Assistant on grade level 03 in 1991 and was posted to the service’s Zone A in Lagos after he was certified medically fit to do the job by government hospital.

When contacted on why the Service failed to pay the officer for over 10 years, NCS’s Spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, did not respond to inquiry as at the time of filing this report.

Like this: Like Loading...