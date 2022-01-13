Customs intercept cache of smuggled ammunitions

Authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kwara State has intercepted and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The seizure was made around a border community of Bukuro axis of in Baruten local government area of the state while a suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Hussaini Bello Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing journalists while speaking on the command’s activities in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday.

Ahmed described the seizure as epic, adding that the large quantity of ammunition was packaged in 25 packs of 25 rounds each, and contained in 14 cartons.

“Based on intelligence report, the command intercepted a Peugeot 504 vehicle with registration number AP 448 AKD. On searching the vehicle, it was found to contain a large quantity of pump action cartridges suspected to be smuggled into the country. Section 149 of Customs and excise Management Act (CEMA) of April, 1958 Cap 45 LFN 2004 (as amended) gives Customs officers powers to search vehicles/ships.

Arms and Ammunition is classified under schedule 4 of ABSOLUTE PROHIBITION LIST of the Common External Tariff of Nigeria Customs Service.

“This epic seizure is very commendable at the backdrop of the heightened insecurity in the country. Should 3,620 rounds of live ammunition of this magnitude escaped into the country and fall into wrong hands, the result will be appalling, devastating and disastrous,” he stated.

On the command’s achievements in 2021, Ahmed said that the command generated and remitted over N9billion (N9, 848,505,922.48) from January 2 to December, 2021.

“Under my leadership as the pioneer Customs Area Controller from July 2019 to December 2021 (that is about 29 months) the command has generated and remitted the sum of N19,159,240, 134.19 to federation account.

