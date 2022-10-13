News

Customs intercept items worth N200m in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

As part of efforts by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) to meet its obligations in accordance with the laws of the land, the federal unit of the Custom Service Zone D, from August to date this year has intercepted contraband items worth more than N200 million. This was made available to media organisations in Bauchi through the Public Relations Officer, Umar Abdullahi, which was issued by the federal operating unit of Zone D, comprising Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Yobe, Gombe states with central administrative headquarters in Bauchi.

The Nigeria Custom Service PRO said some of the contraband items intercepted are 542kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, four sacks containing 165kg of pangolin shells, 487bags of urea fertilizer and 250 cartoons of foreign sphagetti. Among other items seized are 191 bales of second hand clothes, 110 Jerry cans of premium motor spirit, seventy cartoons of foreign soaps, 10 bags of dry monkey skins, 32 jerry cans of 25 litre kerosene and 130 jerry cans and 20 litres of lubricant (engine oil) among others respectively.

 

Our Reporters

