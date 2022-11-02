Customs intercepts 3,116 cutlasses, arrests 11 smugglers over N671.6m contraband

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has intercepted 3,116 pieces of cutlasses, 7,403 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, 53,759 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and other contraband with a duty paid value of N671.6 million.

Eleven smugglers were arrested in connection with the contraband within the last one month.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu explained in lagos that the cutlasses were discovered in a deserted hut around 1a.m in the bush during a routine patrol along the border in Ogun State.

He explained that the importation of the cutlasses without the end user certificate and approval from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) was suspicious.

Ejibunu noted that since there was no approval from the NSA, Customs was skeptical about the importation of the machetes hidden in an uninhabitable place in the bush.

