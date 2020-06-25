Metro & Crime

Customs intercepts 3,122 rounds of live ammunition, 2,682 bags of foreign rice in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 3,122 rounds of ammunition.

The ammunition and other contraband items confiscated since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown came to a total Duty Paid Value of N442,473,000 million.

Controller of the NCS, FOU Zone C, Mr Kayode Olusemire made the disclosure while displaying the seized items at the zonal office in Owerri on Thursday.

The service intercepted and seized 2,682 bags of 50kg foreign rice as well as six truck-load of vegetable oil containing over 10,000 cartons, imported from Malaysia, all amounting to a Duty Paid Value of N442,473,000.

Olusemire told journalists that the 3,122 rounds of live ammunition were intercepted along Elele-Port Harcourt Road, adding that the ammunition was way-billed from Onitsha in Anambra State through a courier transport.

Olusemire stated that the items contravened Schedule 4 Absolute Import Prohibition List item 17 of the Common External Tariffs and Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004.

The Comptroller said that other items seized by his men between the months of April and June this year, included 2,682 bags 50 kg foreign rice concealed with various items at various points in Imo, Abia and Rivers states.

The Controller also told newsmen that a Marcopolo luxury bus belonging to Izu Chukwu Pruction Associates laden with 236 smuggled bags of foreign screen was impounded around 2am.

The bus was screened off in the guise that it was conveying passengers.

Also impounded was a brewery truck which was stacked full with 440 bags of rice concealed with empty crates of beer.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another journalist beaten in Imo over news report

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

Barely three weeks after a local publisher in Imo State was beaten up by thugs loyal to a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, another journalist, Ike Nwosu was on Tuesday beaten black and blue by thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker for Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma. Ike Nwosu, who reports for […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]
Metro & Crime

Court upholds Oba Onakade as Alakenne of Ikenne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice C. C. Ogunsanya of the Ogun State High Court, Sagamu Judicial Division, has upheld the installation of Oba Adeyinka Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne. Ogunsanya dismissed the claims filed by Prince Oluwayomi Ademola Adeyiga, asking the court to declare that the nomination, selection and appointment of Ob Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: