Customs intercepts 47,750 litres fuel, military camouflage in Southwest

Nigeria Customs (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos has seized 47,750 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 68 pieces of military camouflage, nine trucks of rice and other contraband valued at N517.9million in the border corridors of Southwest. The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu said in Lagos on Wednesday that the seizures were made in continuation of the Customs anti-smuggling drive and protection of revenue loss.

He noted that N86. 11million was recovered as revenue into the federation account through the issuance of Demand Notices (DN) onCustoms duties that were discovered to be underpaid. The acting controller added that 11 smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the wares, adding that the Federal High Court had convicted three people for the crime of smuggling.

He listed other seizures as 5,481x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to over 9 trailer loads), 314 pieces of used tyres, 11 units of used motorcycles, 13 units of used vehicles and 450 x 106 kg drums of carbide (on detention) Ejibunu explained that the unit had re-strategised its operations and reinjected new schemes to tackle the economic menace caused by recalcitrant importers and agents.

