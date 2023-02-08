News

Customs intercepts 47,750 litres of fuel, military uniforms in S’west border corridors

Bayo Akomolafe

 

The Nigeria Customs (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos has seized 47,750 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 68 pieces of military uniforms, nine truckload of rice and other contraband valued at N517.9million in the border corridors of the Southwest.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu said in Lagos on Wednesday, that the seizures were made in continuation of th3 Customs anti-smuggling drive and protection of revenue loss.

He noted that N86. 11million was recovered as revenue into the federation account through the issuance of demand notices (DN) on Customs duties that were discovered to be underpaid.

The acting controller addded that 11 smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the wares, adding that the Federal High Court had convicted three people for the crime of smuggling.

 

Reporter

