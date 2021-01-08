Metro & Crime Top Stories

Customs intercepts 5,200 ammunition, bulletproof vehicle

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 5,200 live ammunition, 1,215 bags of foreign rice and a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser during the Yuletide. The Controller, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’, Mr. Yusuf Lawal, displayed the seized items in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday. The controller, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the seizures were made between November 23 and December 27, 2020.

Giving a breakdown of the items, Lawal said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the live ammunition was N3 million, while the DPV of the foreign rice was N36 million. He added that the DPV of the bulletproof Land Cruiser and other three vehicles seized during the period was N221 million.

Lawal said 38 ‘Jumbo Bales’ known as used clothes worth N3 million were also intercepted during the period under review. On general merchandise, the controller said 204 foreign tin tomatoes, pharmaceutical products and others worth N115 million were intercepted. Lawal disclosed that N7 million was recovered from a Demand Notice (DN) on 3X40ft containers which, he said, was as a result of wrong declaration and transfer of value.

He added: “The live ammunition was intercepted on Nwezenyi Ikom Road in Cross River State, while the 1,215 bags of rice were intercepted on Okada Road in Edo State and the tomatoes and pharmaceuticals were intercepted on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

“Today, I’m elated to inform you that after reflecting and re-viewing our operational modalities toward sustaining our statutory mandate of anti-smuggling operations, we have intercepted various contraband.

“On assumption of duty, I held a series of meetings with my sectional heads, where we unveiled the management mandate which includes blockage of all revenue leakages and amplification of anti-smuggling operations.” The controller noted that the said total amount of DPV and DN of the seizures made during the period was N386 million. Lawal said the activities of smugglers were a great sabotage to the Nigerian economy.

He added: “Considering the level of insecurity in the country, if these live ammunition were not intercepted, the country would have been in trouble. “These seizures were made since I took over as the Controller, Federal Operations Zone C. We will not give up the fight against smuggling in the country.”

Lawal commended the Comptroller- General of Customs for giving them the will power to continue to fight against smuggling and warned smugglers to henceforth stop illegal importation of goods into Nigeria. He added: “The unit is ready to fight them to a standstill.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sylva, Wabote are illustrious Bayelsa sons – Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, as illustrious sons of the state. Diri, who was reacting to a recent online publication, which tended to cast aspersions on Chief Sylva and […]
News Top Stories

U.S. on edge as Trump, Biden battle for Americans’ votes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

After months of heated bitter and divisive political campaigns, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden are going head-to-head in today’s presidential election in the United States.   As at yesterday night, voters have cast more than 94 million ballots ahead of today’s Election Day and that figure represents more than 68 per cent […]
Top Stories

Covid-19: Nigeria moves towards 20,000 infections with 661 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is inching towards20, 000 after 661 new positive test were confirmed late Saturday by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Lagos State topped with 230 new cases and followed by Rivers (127) and Delta (83). However, the number of states with confirmed cases dropped to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica