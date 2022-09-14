Customs intercepts 80,000 litres of adulterated diesel with fake documents in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A has intercepted two tankers laden with poorly produced 80,055 liters of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The product was being conveyed with forged documents when it was intercepted.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu noted that after careful study of the documents being used to convey the product and analyses of the samples, it was discovered that the papers were forged and the diesel was of poor standard.

Ejibunu added that Customs wrote to the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) to verify the status of the products and authenticity of documents found in the vehicles which were both confirmed to be fake

He explained that the petroleum product had been handed over to the officials of NMDPRA, saying that the drivers of the trucks escaped upon sighting customs officers on patrol.

