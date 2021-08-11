Customs intercepts diplomatic, police branded smuggled vehicles

The strike force of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted three exotic vehicles branded in diplomatic and police plate numbers smuggled into the country.

Parading the smuggled vehicles before journalists yesterday in Kano, Deputy Coordinate, Customs Strike Force in-Charge of Cone B, Deputy Comptroller, Oseni Olorukooba, said the used vehicles of 2020 model along with other contraband items, were intercepted after intelligence report.

According to him, the exotic vehicles include Benz GLE S3 2020 model with Corps Diplomatic plate number 26 AT 32 and Honda Accord 2020 with plate number Police PF 2395 SPV worth over N12 million, were apprehended while attempting to bypass men of the special force.

He added: “The smugglers were bent on sabotaging the country’s efforts to build a formidable economy, but I can assure you the Customs Strike Force will not relent to track down the economic saboteurs.

