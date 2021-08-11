News

Customs intercepts diplomatic, police branded smuggled vehicles

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

The strike force of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted three exotic vehicles branded in diplomatic and police plate numbers smuggled into the country.

 

Parading the smuggled vehicles before journalists yesterday in Kano, Deputy Coordinate, Customs Strike Force in-Charge of Cone B, Deputy Comptroller, Oseni Olorukooba, said the used vehicles of 2020 model along with other contraband items, were intercepted after intelligence report.

 

According to him, the exotic vehicles include Benz GLE S3 2020 model with Corps Diplomatic plate number 26 AT 32 and Honda Accord 2020 with plate number Police PF 2395 SPV worth over N12 million, were apprehended while attempting to bypass men of the special force.

 

He added: “The smugglers were bent on sabotaging the country’s efforts to build a formidable economy, but I can assure you the Customs Strike Force will not relent to track down the economic saboteurs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Oil no longer Nigeria’s major income earner –FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

NASS pledges speedy passage of PIB   Sylva: NNPC won’t be scrapped     Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, yesterday, stated that crude oil would  soon lose its value in Nigeria as the mainstay of the economy just as the product is fast losing its economic relevance in many countries of […]
News

Kagara abductions: IGP deploys 4 MOPOL units, Special Forces

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu,has ordered the immediate deployment of four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and other special forces in the search and possible rescue of the kidnapped students of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, […]
News Top Stories

Obi: Govt should borrow economic ideas from China, not money

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Federal Government has been advised to focus more on borrowing economic ideas from China, rather than taking loans. Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, who gave this advice, said this would be more beneficial to the country than pumping borrowed funds into the economy. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica