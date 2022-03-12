News

Customs intercepts donkey meat in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command, intercepted a trailer with registration number ARG 323 XA loaded with 1,390 sacks of donkey meat with Duty paid value of 42,534 ,400 naira and destroyed over 42million donkey meat. In a statement signed by the spokesman for the command, Nasiru Manga, said that Nigeria is a signatory to international Convention on Wildlife fauna and flora and Nigeria Customs Service has a responsibility to enforce the Law and help protect such animals.

He added that the illegal trade on endangered species such as donkeys is a contravention of section 63 (b) of CEMA CAP C.45 LFN 2004. “As a responsible member of the international community, we cannot allow our nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade on wild life,” he said. The command also emphasizes that poaching donkeys is illegal, while urging all those in this illegally to stop it as it is determined to make it unprofitable including the possibility of sending them to jail, he added.

 

Our Reporters

