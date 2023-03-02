Customs intercepts machetes, jack knives in Kaduna

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone B has impounded six cartons, of foreign machetes and 147 pieces of foreign Jack knives smuggled into the country in Kaduna State.

The unit’s Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Issa, said yesterday that the seizures valued at N305.7million were made between January and February 28.

He listed other seizures as nine units of used vehicles, two units of means of conveyance, 724 bags of foreign rice, 163 jerrycans vegetable oil and 646 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni. Issa said: “In its efforts to weaken the activities of smugglers in the zone, the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ Kaduna has from 1 January to 28 February 2023 made a total of 130 seizures of different items at various locations in the zone.

“The seized items include the following: nine units of used vehicles, two units of means of conveyance, 724 bags of foreign rice (50kg each), six cartons of foreign machetes, 163 jerrycans vegetable oil (25 litres each), and 646 cartons of foreign spaghetti and macaroni.

“Other seized items are 90 bales of foreign second hand clothing, 569 packs of foreign unregistered pharmaceutical products, 119 packs of unregistered tramadol and tramaking 225mg, 17 sacks of foreign second hand shoes, 7 cartons of foreign cigarettes, 147 pieces of foreign jack knives, 50 cartons of foreign soap and 635 kegs of premium motor spirit (25 litres each).”

Like this: Like Loading...