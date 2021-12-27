Metro & Crime

Customs intercepts N1.4bn tramadol concealed in container

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command, has said it has intercepted some items suspected to be tramadol capsules concealed with packaged jumbo size adult diapers in a container. The items have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,447,297,050. Mr Hussain Abdulahi, the Customs Public Relations Officer, in a statement in Seme, said the container number is MRKU 9090415.

Abdullahi quoted the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo, as saying the container was handed over to the Command on Nov. 15, by the Republic of Benin Authorities under transit to Nigeria. Jibo said that the container came under the watch of officers of the Command as no importer or his representative has come forward to continue the process of clearance procedure. “On the Dec. 20, Seme Customs Service invited other security agencies and stakeholders to witness the examination of the said container.

“The items discovered during 100 per cent examination are 200 packages of adult diapers, 100 cartoons of Gabadol 120mg sus-pected to be tramadol equivalent to 360kg. “The diapers were smartly arranged at the front of the container while the drugs were at the back. “I directed that samples be taken out officially and handed over to National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ascertain and confirm the drugs,” he said. The controller said that the command had initiated a fullscale investigation with a view to fishing out those involved in the illicit importation.

He warned the perpetrators of unlawful activities to avoid the command or meet their Waterloo. According to Jibo, officers and men of the Command are not losing guards at ensuring that smuggling under any guise is brought to the barest minimum. The controller said facilitation of legitimate trade remains cardinal objectives of the command.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bayels commends outgone AIG for maintaining peace in the state

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has thanked the outgone Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor for his contribution towards the peaceful disposition of the state especially his role in making sure that the state was peaceful during the end SARS protest.   Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a celebration to mark the […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs Chadian supplying Boko Haram drugs

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 35-year-old Chadian, Adama Uomar Issa, who sells narcotics to the insurgents, in Taraba State with assorted drugs. Issa’s arrest came barely a week after the agency arrested a 70-yearold Nigerien, who supplies Boko Haram and bandits illicit drugs. Issa was arrested on Wednesday […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun tanker explosion victim dies in hospital

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

One of the injured victims of the Tuesday fuel tanker explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has died. The 42-year-old man, who was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, died yesterday morning. The FMC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Segun Orisajo, told journalists yesterday that the deceased was admitted to the hospital with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica